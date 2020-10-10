USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $195,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,648,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.