USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $260,000 in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

VICR opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $187,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

