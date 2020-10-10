USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $314,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,170 shares of company stock worth $4,660,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

