USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $39,000 in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE SSTK opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. Shutterstock Inc has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

