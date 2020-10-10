USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $100,000 Investment in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nice by 26.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 13.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 183.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 628.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Nice stock opened at $235.37 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $238.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.30.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

