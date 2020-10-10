USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $112,000 Investment in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

