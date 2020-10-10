USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $175,000 Investment in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 536.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 112.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. PJT Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on PJT Partners from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

