USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $257,000 Investment in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. Overstock.com Inc has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $335,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $432,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,764 shares of company stock worth $1,456,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

