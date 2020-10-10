USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

NYSE AMRC opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ameresco Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

