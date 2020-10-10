USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 962,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 336,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $22,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of SPSC opened at $85.88 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.