USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 188,733 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

