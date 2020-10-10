USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

NYSE BLD opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $187.96. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

