USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 437 Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $66,976,511. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.43.

SAM stock opened at $918.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $868.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.76. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $935.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

