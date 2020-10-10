USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 746 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 746 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000.

LHCG opened at $225.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $226.54.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

