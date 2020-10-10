USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 4,791 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

