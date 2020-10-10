USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 937 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

