USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $159,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $125,934,000. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 51.8% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $926,554. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $63.34 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.