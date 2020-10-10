USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ciena by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,145 shares of company stock worth $6,948,858 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

