USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $206.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

