Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Get Vale alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 857.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 120,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 694,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.