Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

