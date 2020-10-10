Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

