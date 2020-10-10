Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza Sells 3,066 Shares

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $127.37.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.