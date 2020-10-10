Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe Sells 952 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $294.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.22. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $298.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.