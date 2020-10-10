Verint Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,686 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the average daily volume of 559 call options.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,109. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 99.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 30.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 27.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.