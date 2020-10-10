VeriumReserve 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $272.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $361,548.65 and approximately $272.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00434271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,309.03 or 1.00057724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000581 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,914,734 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

