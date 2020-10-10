Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 3,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,715.00 ($4,082.14).

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,890.00 ($13,492.86).

On Monday, July 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,625.00 ($34,017.86).

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Luciano purchased 27,500 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,627.50 ($36,162.50).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.19.

Vgi Partners Asian Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

