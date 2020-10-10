VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Receives $26.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 474.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.