Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI.AX) (ASX:VTI) Insider Acquires A$39,454.96 in Stock

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI.AX) (ASX:VTI) insider Stephen Snowdy acquired 1,160,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$39,454.96 ($28,182.11).

The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.77.

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI.AX) Company Profile

Visioneering Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of contact lenses. The company offers NaturalVue, a contact lense for adults with presbyopia and children with myopia. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

