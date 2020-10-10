VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 3,173 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.74. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in VMware by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $91,781,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.