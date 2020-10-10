Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Trading Up 6%

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 1,968,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,119,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000.

About Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

