Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Wam Microcap’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.12.

Get Wam Microcap alerts:

About Wam Microcap

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.