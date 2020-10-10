Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

