Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

