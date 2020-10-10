Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Trading 6% Higher

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.85. 2,053,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,974,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 3.84.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

