Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 9.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $581,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,203.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,751.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

