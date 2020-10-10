Whitener Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,506,000 after buying an additional 950,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 529,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,433,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,311,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $7.58 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

