Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

