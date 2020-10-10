Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after buying an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 215.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after buying an additional 1,183,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.