Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE FHI opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.