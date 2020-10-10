Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $30.71 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

