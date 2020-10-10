Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

