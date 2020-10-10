Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,203.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,751.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

