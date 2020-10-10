Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NYSE AXP opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

