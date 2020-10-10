Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

