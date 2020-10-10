Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,121,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 527,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

