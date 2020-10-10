Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,537,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 173.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

