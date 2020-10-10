Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 311,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

