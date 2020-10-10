WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.72 and last traded at $61.62. 77,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 139,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 609.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLS)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

