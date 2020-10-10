Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 210,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 418,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

XBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.